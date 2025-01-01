moar
the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.
pacman -S moar
moar is a terminal pager similar to
more and
less that reads and displays UTF-8 text from files or pipelines.
This tool highlights syntax, supports incremental search with case adjustments and regular expressions. It handles ANSI colored text, transparently decompresses compressed files, and maintains file position. Word wrapping on boundaries and proper rendering of terminal hyperlinks are built in. Mouse scrolling works naturally for smooth navigation.
For anyone that is looking for a different pager or alternative to
more and
less, with modern pager improvements such as color, regex or terminal links, moar is a useful alternative.