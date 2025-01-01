Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.

moar is a terminal pager similar to more and less that reads and displays UTF-8 text from files or pipelines.

This tool highlights syntax, supports incremental search with case adjustments and regular expressions. It handles ANSI colored text, transparently decompresses compressed files, and maintains file position. Word wrapping on boundaries and proper rendering of terminal hyperlinks are built in. Mouse scrolling works naturally for smooth navigation.