A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)

MOC (music on console) is a console audio player for Linux/Unix, designed to be powerful and easy to use.

You just need to select a file from some directory using the menu similar to Midnight Commander, and MOC will start playing all files in this directory beginning from the chosen file.