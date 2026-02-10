A fast CLI and TUI for browsing AI models and coding agents.

models is a fast CLI and TUI for browsing LLM models and keeping tabs on coding agents from the terminal.

It uses data from models.dev, lists providers and models, plus filters providers by category and groups them for scanning. It supports cross provider search, prints context limits, pricing, and capability flags. It also copies model IDs or docs links, and can emit JSON for scripts.

For agents, it keeps a curated set of assistants, detects installed versions, and checks GitHub for stars, releases, changelogs, and update status. You can also pick which agents to track and add custom entries in a config file.

Designed for developers building with LLM APIs and those comparing model tradeoffs, models is useful when you need a fast answer about what a model supports and what it costs.