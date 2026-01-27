Deep clean and optimize your Mac.

mole is a command-line and TUI utility for cleaning, optimizing and monitoring macOS systems. It combines functions like cache cleaning, app uninstalling, and system diagnostics all in one single tool.

It performs a deep system cleanup to reclaim space from caches and logs and a smart app uninstaller that removes associated files. The tool visualizes disk usage to identify large files and folders. It also runs system optimizations like rebuilding caches and indexes. A live dashboard monitors CPU, memory, disk and network stats.

This tool also includes a "purge" command to find and delete project build artifacts like node_modules , and it can locate, remove and clean up old installer files (.dmg, .pkg) from various directories. You can preview all cleanup and optimization actions with a dry run flag before executing them.

mole is aimed at macOS power users, developers and system administrators who want to analyze and free up disk space deep inside their macOS system. It is particularly useful for managing developer environments and performing routine system maintenance in the terminal.