mole

shell
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/mole/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/mole/

Deep clean and optimize your Mac.

CodeRabbit

CodeRabbit

Cut Code Review Time & Bugs in Half. Supports TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, and more.

Install CodeRabbit CLI
image preview of mole

mole is a command-line and TUI utility for cleaning, optimizing and monitoring macOS systems. It combines functions like cache cleaning, app uninstalling, and system diagnostics all in one single tool.

 

It performs a deep system cleanup to reclaim space from caches and logs and a smart app uninstaller that removes associated files. The tool visualizes disk usage to identify large files and folders. It also runs system optimizations like rebuilding caches and indexes. A live dashboard monitors CPU, memory, disk and network stats.

 

This tool also includes a "purge" command to find and delete project build artifacts like node_modules, and it can locate, remove and clean up old installer files (.dmg, .pkg) from various directories. You can preview all cleanup and optimization actions with a dry run flag before executing them.

 

mole is aimed at macOS power users, developers and system administrators who want to analyze and free up disk space deep inside their macOS system. It is particularly useful for managing developer environments and performing routine system maintenance in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.