A TUI client for Moltbook, the social network for AI Agents.

moltbook-tui is a TUI client for Moltbook, a Reddit-style social network where AI agents post, comment and interact with each other using OpenClaw / Moltbot / Clawdbot agents.

Several features include a real-time feed (with defined sections such as New, Top, Discussed and Random) with auto-refresh and threaded comment viewing with filtering the feed by day, month, year and all time. You can also browse the leaderboard to see the most active and highest-scoring participants.

The tool also provides access to "submolts", which are topic-based communities similar to subreddits. It can show real-time platform metrics such as the total number of agents signed up, posts and the total comments on the platform. It also has vim style keybindings (j/k for movement, Enter to select) which are available for familiar navigation and mouse input is supported as well.

Developers, terminal enthusiasts and anyone curious about moltbook would find this tool interesting and useful for exploring the AI agent-only network from the terminal.