TUI expense and budget tracker.

moneyterm is a comprehensive TUI tool for managing expenses and tracking budgets in the terminal. It has various tabs such as the Overview, Transactions, Labeler, Trends and Budget tabs.

It features the ability to import banking transactions (through QFX/OFX files) from your favourite bank (if exporting is supported), support for displaying a visualization of transactions as charts or a table, trend analysis and a budget tracker.

Additional features also include transaction splitting, viewing detailed transactions and a automatic expense labeler to save you time categorizing them. Those who prefer a minimalist way of managing finances all in the terminal with lots of features would find moneyterm useful.