A delightfully minimal TUI for wrangling Hyprland monitors.

monitui is a terminal tool for managing hyprland monitor layouts without hand editing config files.

The TUI lets you place displays, snap them to edges, and tweak resolution, scale, and rotation. You can save presets for desk, dock, or travel setups, then switch presets quickly and preview changes before applying them. Additionally, it assigns workspaces to monitors, warns if there are config changes outside the tool, and keeps a short confirmation window to prevent bad layouts.

This tool also has mouse drag support, commands to list or apply presets, enabling or disabling toggles per monitor, and shortcuts for common resolutions. It can cycle orientations and restore previous workspace placement when loading a preset.

monitui works well for Linux and hyprland users with multi-monitor rigs who dock and undock, rotate a screen for coding, or swap between work and gaming setups. It is also useful for those who want to quickly configure their display settings in the terminal.