A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.

monolith is a command-line tool that saves web pages as a single HTML file, embedding all assets like CSS, images, and JavaScript directly into one file. This results in an exact offline copy of the page without needing a network connection.

Core features of monolith include bundling assets into data URLs, asset exclusion such as scripts, images or videos, cookies support and the ability to restrict which domains assets are retrieved from. It does not execute JavaScript but allows pre-processing dynamic content using tools like Chromium.

For researchers, data hoarders or anyone needing to capture web pages exactly as they appear online, monolith is a great addition to your toolset. Consider it when you need to archive or snapshot web pages for offline use, preserving their appearance without missing assets from the original page.