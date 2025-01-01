Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Dead simple password generator.

motus is a CLI password generator that outputs secure, memorable passphrases or random strings and instantly copies them to the clipboard.

It creates human-readable five-word phrases using the EFF list, random character strings up to any length or numeric PINs. Flags let you set word count, separators, case, symbol and digit inclusion, deterministic seeds, clipboard suppression and JSON output.