Dead simple password generator.
eget oleiade/motus
motus is a CLI password generator that outputs secure, memorable passphrases or random strings and instantly copies them to the clipboard.
It creates human-readable five-word phrases using the EFF list, random character strings up to any length or numeric PINs. Flags let you set word count, separators, case, symbol and digit inclusion, deterministic seeds, clipboard suppression and JSON output.
--analyze flag scores entropy and flags weak choices, while sensible defaults avoid less secure generated passwords.