Run multiple commands in parallel.

mprocs is a TUI tool for running multiple commands in parallel, displaying their outputs separately. It allows users to manage and interact with multiple processes simultaneously, making it ideal for developers working on projects that require several concurrent tasks.

mprocs offers features like custom keymaps, remote control via TCP, and OS-specific configurations. It can load scripts from package.json and provides a user-friendly interface for process management, including starting, stopping and restarting processes.

With mprocs, it is designed for finite-lifetime processes that are frequently restarted. It's particularly useful for running long running processes (e.g. compilers), test runners and development servers concurrently, providing a centralized view of all running processes and their outputs in the terminal.