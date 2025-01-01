jq-like command-line tool for markdown processing.

mq is a CLI tool for processing Markdown using a query language inspired by jq. It allows you to slice, filter, map and transform structured Markdown content directly from the terminal.

It supports flexible querying to extract specific sections or elements from Markdown and the ability to apply transformations that restructure or reformat the content. The tool provides many built-in filters and functions out of the box, and supports extension with custom functions for specialized processing. It also offers an interactive REPL mode for trying out queries live as you refine them.

This tool is useful for developers, data engineers, technical documentation writers or anyone dealing with a lot of Markdown text. It works well in tasks like preparing structured prompts for language models, automating documentation updates or analyzing content across multiple Markdown files.