A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.

mqttui is a TUI tool for quickly subscribing to or publishing MQTT messages. It supports subscribing to multiple topics and publishing messages with options such as retaining messages.

Users can log messages to the terminal or read a single payload. This tool also has a TUI interface which you can use to clean retained topics, browse topics, inspect the payload data such as JSON, etc and visualize this data in a graph in the terminal. You can also configure environment variables i.e. the broker URL, username, password etc, all can be used for scripting.

Recommended for hobbyists who have a homelab or software/hardware engineers working with IoT devices that use the MQTT protocol, mqttui is ideal when you need a fast, efficient way to interact with MQTT topics from the terminal.