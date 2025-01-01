Run a command multiple times and glance at the outputs.

mult is a TUI tool that runs a given command multiple times and lets you view each run’s output.

It lets you run a shell command back-to-back (with a user-defined count and optional delay between runs) and captures each output. You can also specify number of runs, run sequentially, add a delay, or stop a the first failure when running a command. The TUI displays all results so you can compare them at a glance. This is useful for catching inconsistent server responses, observing flaky test results or doing quick performance experiments.

mult is helpful for developers, testers, or DevOps engineers (and even system administrators) who need to rerun commands for debugging or diagnostics purposes.