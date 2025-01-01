Code snippets in your terminal.

nap is a terminal-based code snippet manager. It has a command-line interface (CLI) and also a text-user interface (TUI) for browsing, managing and organizing code snippets.

The main features of nap consist of a three pane interactive interface with key bindings, theme customization and folder organization. It can easily create new snippets, edit existing ones, copy to clipboard and use UNIX operators like pipe (|) and output redirection (>) to save notes for later use into nap.

If you frequently find yourself deciding where to save your text file for later use, nap may be a better choice that you can try for your next code snippet.