An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
pacman -S navi
navi is a tool that lets you execute one line commands from cheatsheets in the terminal.
It runs on top of search tools like fzf, skim, or Alfred, and can also integrate as a shell widget, or even within tmux sessions.
navi dynamically suggests values for command arguments, facilitating the learning of new one-liners and reducing the need for memorization or constant reference to external sources.