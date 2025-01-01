navi

rust
apache-2.0

An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.

pacman -S navi

navi is a tool that lets you execute one line commands from cheatsheets in the terminal.

 

It runs on top of search tools like fzf, skim, or Alfred, and can also integrate as a shell widget, or even within tmux sessions.

 

navi dynamically suggests values for command arguments, facilitating the learning of new one-liners and reducing the need for memorization or constant reference to external sources.

