An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.

navi is a tool that lets you execute one line commands from cheatsheets in the terminal.

It runs on top of search tools like fzf, skim, or Alfred, and can also integrate as a shell widget, or even within tmux sessions.

navi dynamically suggests values for command arguments, facilitating the learning of new one-liners and reducing the need for memorization or constant reference to external sources.