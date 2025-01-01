A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.

ncspot is a TUI Spotify client written in Rust using ncurses and librespot. It provides a text user interface (TUI) for browsing and playing music in the terminal.

It supports tracks, albums, playlists, genres and searching. It also includes vim keybindings, IPC for remote control and customization via a configuration file. The TUI displays library, queue, and cover art views while remaining simple and resource friendly.

For those that want to access their spotify library in the terminal, ncspot is very useful for this and it runs on multiple platforms such as macOS, Windows, Linux and BSD.