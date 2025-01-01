Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.

needs is a CLI that checks for specified executables and optionally retrieves their version strings.

It runs multi-threaded, optional version lookup, exit codes for missing tools, colored output with verbose logging, and can read requirement lists from a needsfile. It skips version calls in no-version mode, supports pipe-friendly output and logs timing per command.