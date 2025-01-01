needs

rust
gpl-3.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/needs/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/needs/

checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.

cargo binstall -y needs

needs is a CLI that checks for specified executables and optionally retrieves their version strings.

 

It runs multi-threaded, optional version lookup, exit codes for missing tools, colored output with verbose logging, and can read requirement lists from a needsfile. It skips version calls in no-version mode, supports pipe-friendly output and logs timing per command.

 

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.