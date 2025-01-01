ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.

nemu is a TUI for QEMU, which allows users to manage virtual machines (VMs) easily.

Key features include VM status monitoring, CPU usage tracking, and connectivity options via VNC or SPICE. Operations such as like installation, cloning, starting, stopping, and snapshotting, are all available from the nemu's TUI. It also supports USB devices, network interfaces and file sharing between host and guest systems.

Developers, system administrators and those who like running various operating systems will find nemu useful for quick VM management without leaving the terminal. It's particularly handy for those who prefer command-line tools and need to juggle multiple virtual machines efficiently where a GUI may be resource heavy or unavailable.