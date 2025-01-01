Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.

nerdlog is a remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer that tails large system logs over SSH with no central server. It draws an interactive timeline histogram and merges messages from multiple machines into one scrollable view.

The program queries each host locally, compresses results, then ships only a 250-line slice plus histogram buckets, keeping gigabyte logs responsive. Filters accept awk-style expressions; range jump, next/prev page, vim keys, arrows and copy-to-clipboard share links provide fast control. Timeline data renders live in color for quick visual scanning.

This tool suits sysadmins, site reliability engineers and developers who need to inspect systemd, syslog or custom logs across many hosts quickly in their terminal sessions.