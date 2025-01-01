A linux 'net top' tool.

nethogs is a command-line network traffic monitor that groups bandwidth usage by process rather than by protocol or subnet. It displays real-time upload and download speeds for each running process and is available on Linux.

This tool has the ability to include per-process bandwidth monitoring with PID and program name identification, support for multiple network interfaces simultaneously, customizable refresh rates and display modes (kB/s, total MB, GB/s) and interactive sorting by sent or received traffic. This tool can monitor specific PIDs and track both TCP and UDP traffic with configurable garbage collection.

System administrators, network and DevOps engineers would find nethogs useful for identifying bandwidth heavy processes during network performance troubleshooting or detecting runaway applications on servers.