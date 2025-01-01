Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A network scanning tool.

netscanner is a terminal-based TUI network scanning tool that allows for detailed analysis and monitoring of network activities.

It features the ability to list hardware interfaces, scan and plot WiFi signals in the terminal, switching interfaces and dumping packets for example TCP, UDP, ICMP and ARP packets.

netscanner is available on macOS and Linux and requires root access to work.