An interactive, process-aware network monitoring for your terminal.

netshow is an interactive network connection monitor for the terminal, displaying active TCP connections and their processes with human-friendly service names.

Key features include live TCP monitoring with configurable refresh intervals, human-friendly service names, keyboard navigation and clickable menus in the TUI. Selecting a connection reveals details about the process such as its path, PID, resource usage and open files. You can also filter the process list using regex and sort connections by status or by process name. This tool works without root (with limited info) or with root for more details and it displays live connection counts and per-interface bandwidth usage.

netshow works best for system administrators, network engineers, developers or homelab enthusiasts with computer networking skills who need an easy way to monitor network activity and see which processes are communicating. It's useful for debugging connection issues or just watching traffic directly in the terminal.