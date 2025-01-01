Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Batch rename utility for developers.

nomino is a batch renaming tool designed for developers, providing regex-based patterns and advanced sorting options to rename files quickly.

Key features include regex support, natural sorting (ascending/descending) and the ability to preserve file extensions. Additional options like dry-run mode, JSON map generation and directory creation provide control and flexibility that nomino can do.

For those who work with lots of files and directories whether generated or not, nomino is a fast and precise tool for bulk renaming tasks, great for developers handling, sorting and organizing complex file naming conventions.