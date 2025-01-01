notox
rust
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/notox/
No toxic names anymore.
cargo install notox
notox is a CLI tool which renames files in a directory, aiming to eliminate "toxic" or unwanted file names.
It operates in a safe mode by default, displaying changes without applying them and requires the --do or -d flag to execute renames.
This tool supports various options for customization, including quiet mode, JSON output and filtering to display only errors in JSON format.