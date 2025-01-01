A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.

nping is a TUI tool that allows users to monitor network latency. It supports concurrent ping requests across multiple addresses in the terminal.

The tool provides graph, table and point views for latency statistics. It updates maximum, minimum and average values in real time and reports packet loss in addition to having IPv4 and IPv6 support. The TUI displays data concurrently for several addresses with adjustable intervals, counts and provides customizable view modes.

For network engineers, system administrators and software engineers, nping works best for those who need to perform routine checks of networking issues, test connections and measure ping and packet loss while visualising this data intuitively the terminal.