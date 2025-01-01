Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.

numbat is a high precision calculator for scientific computations, it supports various units as first-class types with extensive support for unit conversion and definitions.

For quick computations, numbat features an interpreter or REPL to test out one off calculations and includes command history, search and tab completion.

numbat is ideal for scientists and engineers requiring accurate, unit-aware computations in their work. It combines the rigor of a statically typed programming language with the flexibility of unit manipulation.