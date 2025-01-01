Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.

nvitop is an interactive command-line tool (and library) for monitoring NVIDIA GPUs, offering detailed insights and real-time updates on GPU processes written in Python.

It surpasses basic tools by providing enhanced interactive features like process sorting, metrics monitoring, and direct process management through signals. nvitop can also be integrated into other applications and tools like Tensorflow and PyTorch making it more than just a monitoring tool.

nvitop is ideal for developers, system administrators and GPU kernel engineers that need to monitor GPU utilization data on NVIDIA devices quickly.

nvtop, a similar tool works best for those that are interested in monitoring different GPU vendors other than NVIDIA.