Fast new version checker for software releases.

nvrs is a CLI tool for tracking and updating software versions. Built for speed, it checks package updates across multiple sources, including GitHub, GitLab, AUR, crates.io and regex-defined URLs.

Core features include fetching the latest version of packages, compatibility with nvchecker, comparing versions and displaying the differences, in addition to automatically auto updating old versions. Options like --no-fail handles recoverable errors gracefully and a --nuke command deletes outdated entries.

Useful for developers or for those to want to manage their terminal tools and dependencies, consider this tool if you're looking to update your existing packages or you want to see what packages are out of date.