Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A toolkit for collecting code metrics.

octocov is a CLI code metrics toolkit for collecting and reporting on code coverage, test-to-code ratio and test execution time in the terminal.

It supports multiple coverage report formats and can generate badges, comment on pull requests and store reports in various datastores like GitHub, S3, and BigQuery.

Engineers can use octocov as a CLI tool or in CI pipelines to track code quality metrics over time. It's also useful for monitoring coverage across multiple repositories or projects through its central reporting mode.