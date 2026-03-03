A CLI tool which lets you query a plethora of databases.

octosql is a command line tool and engine that lets you use SQL to query files and databases through one interface, including joins between different sources.

It reads common file inputs directly, including JSON, CSV, TSV, Parquet, and line-by-line text, either by file path or via standard input (stdin). For databases like PostgreSQL or MySQL, you can install a plugin and then reference tables in your query, so you can join a local CSV with a database table in one SQL statement and print the result as a table or CSV.

Other features include --describe to show a file or table schema, multiple output modes like live_table and batch_table , built-in SQL tables that document available functions and aggregates, and --explain to visualize the query plan.

Works best for data engineers, software engineers and anyone working with SQL data and pipelines, octosql is useful when your data is scattered and you just need an answer fast, for example querying JSON logs piped from another command, or running quick checks in CI or over SSH without setting up a separate pipeline.