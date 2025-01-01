A typing trainer for your terminal.

octotype is a terminal-based typing practice program (TUI) inspired by the popular monkeytype web app.

It features multiple practice modes (e.g. timed tests or custom text challenges) and tracks typing metrics like words-per-minute and accuracy as you type. It gives immediate feedback on errors and performance. You can adjust test duration, choose different word lists or text sources and change themes or layouts to suit your preferences.

octotype is well-suited for programmers, writers or any keyboard enthusiasts who want to sharpen their typing skills in a coding friendly environment. It's also appealing to those who prefer practicing typing in the terminal without the distractions while getting detailed feedback and flexible settings similar to modern typing websites.