A TUI and CLI for exploring the On-Line Encyclopedia of Integer Sequences (OEIS).

oeis-tui is a TUI and CLI for browsing the On-Line Encyclopedia of Integer Sequences (OEIS) in the terminal.

It supports searching by ID, keyword, author or partial sequences, paginated browsing and sequence detail tabs for overview, formulas, code and references. It handles plotting, exporting to JSON, CSV, Markdown, B-files and uses SQLite for saving recently viewed sequences.

Additionally, this tool has a "webcam mode" which rotates through newly added sequences, it is able to bookmark sequences you come across, has a built in CLI also for searching, fetching and is useful for scripting, has configurable keybindings, comes with 14 different themes, 6 languages and is cross platform on many operating systems.

This tool is useful mathematicians, researchers, engineers, teachers, students and algorithm designers who frequently reference and use OEIS. It is especially useful for those who take an interest in number theory, are curious about sequences, verifying mathematical patterns or just want a quick OEIS search, data export and plots without leaving the terminal.