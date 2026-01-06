An offline-first command-line browser.

offpunk is an offline-first terminal browser with a TUI interface.

It primarily can browse the web, but also supports other protocols, such as Gemini, Gopher and the Spartan protocol as well as RSS / Atom feeds. It uses a permanent cache to save visited pages for offline reading and even supports subscriptions to both RSS and Gemini feeds for reading updates.

This tool has bookmarking and list management capabilities to organize saved pages and can "freeze" content to keep an unchanged offline copy. Other features of offpunk include built-in documentation, themes, keyboard navigation and redirecting URLs for enhanced privacy.

offpunk is useful for digital minimalists, small web, gemini, gopher enthusiasts and anyone on limited internet connectivity. It's great when you want a distraction-free, text only browsing experience or want to browse the small web and other low bandwidth websites in the terminal.