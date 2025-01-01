Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.

oha is a TUI-based HTTP load generator, helpful for stress testing web servers to evaluate their performance under various traffic conditions.

It includes its ability to generate and handle numerous HTTP requests simultaneously, detailed statistics like request success/failure rates, response times, and server throughput.

oha presents these metrics easily and you can assess performance bottlenecks or failures during load tests and are also helpfully color coded to make response time statuses easily visible, it is useful for developers looking to optimize HTTP based applications and load test them either locally or remotely in a single cross platform binary.

NOTE: A similar tool called 'spiko' was added into the trove which was found out to be a direct clone of oha with all references to oha deleted intentionally, we now have redirected 'spiko' to oha.