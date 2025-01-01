A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.

omm (on-my-mind) is a TUI driven task manager for the terminal.

This tool walks you through getting started with the tool, has a theme changer, allows you to edit tasks using an editor via --editor flag, has compact and spacious mode, has the ability to import tasks from standard input (stdin), outputs tasks to the terminal and has keymaps for rapid navigation through the TUI.

omm is made for those managing tasks that frequently fluctuate in priority, it permits users to modify the priority of tasks, create new ones, archive or delete old tasks and rearrange existing tasks with a few simple keystrokes in the terminal.