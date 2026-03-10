A TUI that sets up Oh My Posh from scratch.

omp-manager is a terminal manager that sets up Oh My Posh from scratch for you.

It sets up Oh My Posh and Nerd Fonts and walks you through the installation, then downloads themes on demand from the official theme repo. In addition, it can switch themes, search by name, and writes or removes the standard init line depending on the shell you use. It supports powershell, bash, zsh, fish, nushell, and elvish profiles and the TUI has full keyboard and mouse input support.

Other features of omp-manager are a status dashboard showing active themes, font and shell configuration status, quick actions to update, reset and to open the setup wizard. This tool also comes with a themes browser to browse 100+ themes, which contains live search, visual previews and to apply a theme in a single click.

omp-manager works best for those who want to customize their shell for Oh My Posh without the manual setup hassle. It is useful for quickly setting it up on new machines or over SSH on remote machines.