Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI

openapi-tui is a tool that allows users to interact with APIs defined by the OpenAPI v3.0 specification. It allows users to list, browse and execute API calls directly from the terminal.

This tool supports the OpenAPI v3.0 and v3.1 spec, and features API listing, browsing with a terminal-based user interface, executing API calls and displaying webhooks. It also includes advanced functionalities such as nested components, filtering APIs, fullscreen mode and custom keybindings for navigation.

openapi-tui makes it easier to test, debug and interact with API endpoints and is a useful tool for developers and API testers who prefer a TUI interface.