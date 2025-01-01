openapi-tui

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/openapi-tui/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/openapi-tui/

Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI

pacman -S openapi-tui

openapi-tui is a tool that allows users to interact with APIs defined by the OpenAPI v3.0 specification. It allows users to list, browse and execute API calls directly from the terminal.

 

This tool supports the OpenAPI v3.0 and v3.1 spec, and features API listing, browsing with a terminal-based user interface, executing API calls and displaying webhooks. It also includes advanced functionalities such as nested components, filtering APIs, fullscreen mode and custom keybindings for navigation.

 

openapi-tui makes it easier to test, debug and interact with API endpoints and is a useful tool for developers and API testers who prefer a TUI interface.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.