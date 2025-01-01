opencubicplayer
gpl-2.0
a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
apt-get install opencubicplayer
Open Cubic Player (or ocp for short) offers extensive music visualization capabilities for formats like amiga modules, chiptunes, and demoscene files.
It supports outputs through ncurses, X11, and SDL, catering to enthusiasts of tracked music and retro computing with a variety of visual and audio experiences.