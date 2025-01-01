opencubicplayer

a text-based audio player with some few graphical views. 

apt-get install opencubicplayer

Open Cubic Player (or ocp for short) offers extensive music visualization capabilities for formats like amiga modules, chiptunes, and demoscene files.

 

It supports outputs through ncurses, X11, and SDL, catering to enthusiasts of tracked music and retro computing with a variety of visual and audio experiences.

