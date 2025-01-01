A terminal-based OpenAPI Spec (OAS) viewer.

oq is an OpenAPI spec viewer that lets you interactively browse API definitions in your terminal.

It loads an OpenAPI document (from a file, piped input or a URL) and presents the endpoints and schemas in a navigable TUI. OpenAPI 3.0 and 3.1 are supported by this tool, handling both JSON and YAML formatted specs. You can expand endpoints to see details like HTTP methods, parameters and response models, using keyboard navigation to move through the spec.

oq is useful for API developers and engineers who work with OpenAPI/Swagger documentation. The tool makes it easy to read a large API spec without leaving the terminal.