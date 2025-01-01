Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.

osintui is an open source intelligence terminal tool that gathers data from online services. It provides a text interface to view information from Shodan, Censys, and VirusTotal.

It displays search results within a simple TUI and uses a TOML configuration file to set API tokens. Navigation is managed by hotkeys, allowing users to switch between integrated services quickly. You can perform quick searches for IPs, domains, etc and see the results of the services that have been scanned in the TUI.

This tool works best for security researchers, network analysts and hobbyists who need to check IP addresses and domains for threats across multiple services for security flaws. It suits both professionals and enthusiasts who are working in the terminal.