A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.

pacman -S otree

otree is a terminal-based viewer for JSON, YAML and TOML files. It displays data in a tree structure, that allows users to navigate complex nested objects easily.

 

Key features include root-changing, scaling, and clipboard support. otree also offers customizable colors and keybindings, making it adaptable to individual preferences.

 

If you're dealing with configuration files or API responses, otree provides a quick way to explore data structures in the terminal, it can be used best for deeply nested objects or when you need a visual representation of your data's hierarchy.

