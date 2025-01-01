Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.

otree is a terminal-based viewer for JSON, YAML and TOML files. It displays data in a tree structure, that allows users to navigate complex nested objects easily.

Key features include root-changing, scaling, and clipboard support. otree also offers customizable colors and keybindings, making it adaptable to individual preferences.

If you're dealing with configuration files or API responses, otree provides a quick way to explore data structures in the terminal, it can be used best for deeply nested objects or when you need a visual representation of your data's hierarchy.