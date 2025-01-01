ouch
rust
mit
Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
pacman -S ouch
ouch (stands for Obvious Unified Compression Helper) is a Rust-based CLI tool designed compress and decompress various file formats in the terminal.
It supports a wide range of formats to compress and decompress files including, ZIP, TAR, ZStandard, LZMA, RAR, Bzip/Bzip2, 7Zip (7Z), Snappy (SZ), LZ4 and more.
Its intuitive command syntax and broad compatibility make it a versatile tool for handling compressed files effortlessly, it's just compress and decompress, no other commands or arguments to learn.