A multi-purpose weather client for your terminal.

cargo install outside

outside is a multi-purpose weather client providing current conditions and forecasts in various terminal-friendly formats.

 

Features include automatic location detection via IP, multiple output formats (TUI, simple, detailed, JSON), 7-day weather forecasts, metric/imperial unit support, streaming mode for continuous updates and customizable templates for output formatting. Weather data includes temperature, humidity, wind, UV index, precipitation probability with intelligent caching to reduce API calls.

 

If you're looking for a way to display the weather and also the data for your own purposes, outside may be beneficial for you.

