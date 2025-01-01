A feature rich terminal-based pager.

ov is a terminal-based text pager, much like the traditional tools like less or more . It's designed to view and manage large text files directly from the command line and display them in many different layouts.

It has a plethora of features that can be used instead of commands like less , more , tail -f/-F and watch . It works with tabular text, compressed files and supports alternating table rows, filtering, multi color highlighting, mouse support, regular expression search and more. It also can be tuned to load files in a memory efficient manner.