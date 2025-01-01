ox

rust
gpl-2.0

A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!

pacman -S ox-bin

Ox is a code editor that runs in your terminal. It was written in Rust using ANSI escape sequences.

 

It assists developers with programming by providing several tools to speed up and make programming easier and a refreshing alternative to heavily bloated and resource hungry editors such as VS Code and JetBrains.

