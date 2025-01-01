ox
rust
gpl-2.0
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/ox/
A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
pacman -S ox-bin
Ox is a code editor that runs in your terminal. It was written in Rust using ANSI escape sequences.
It assists developers with programming by providing several tools to speed up and make programming easier and a refreshing alternative to heavily bloated and resource hungry editors such as VS Code and JetBrains.