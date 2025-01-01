A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.

oxker is a straightforward TUI tool designed for viewing and managing Docker containers similar to docker based tools like dry or lazydocker.

This tool not only lists active containers, but also allows for sorting them using various parameters such as names, ids, or statuses. In the TUI, oxker shows containers, logs, CPU metrics, memory and ports all on one screen which at a glance which is helpful as it saves keystrokes and reduces context switching between different screens.

oxker can pause start, stop or delete containers and also provides intuitive instructions for keyboard and mouse control. It is useful for any software engineer, system administrator or homelab enthusiast looking to manage Docker containers on one screen.