Docker Terminal Tools
Docker, created in 2013 by Docker Inc, simplifies software deployment with containers, ensuring it runs the same anywhere.
Commonly used in microservices, continuous integration/deployment (CI/CD) and DevOps, streamlining the journey from development to deployment.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Docker.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
