Docker Terminal Tools

Docker, created in 2013 by Docker Inc, simplifies software deployment with containers, ensuring it runs the same anywhere.

 

Commonly used in microservices, continuous integration/deployment (CI/CD) and DevOps, streamlining the journey from development to deployment.

 

Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Docker.

  1. ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
  1. dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
  1. dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
  1. ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
  1. gocker - TUI for Docker management.
  1. lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
  1. oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
  1. pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
  1. process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
  1. sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
  1. sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
  1. sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
  1. srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.

Know any Docker based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.