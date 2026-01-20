A step-through diff viewer.

oyo is a terminal diff viewer that combines a classic scrollable diff with a step-through way to review changes.

This tool has different diff modes, such as a dual mode for scrolling through diffs or stepping incrementally, a unified mode where code transforms in one pane, a split mode for side-by-side old and new versions, has an evolution mode with deletions fading out and a blame mode for Git annotations per line.

Other features of oyo include handling hunk navigation to jump between change groups, multi-file support, regex search across diffs, a command palette for quick actions, syntax highlighting, word-level diff marking, animated steps, line wrapping, Git integration as a difftool, autoplay at set speeds and helpful keyboard bindings.

oyo works best for developers and reviewers who want to glance and follow big refactors or risky patches carefully, especially during pull requests and commit reviews in the terminal.