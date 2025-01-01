packemon

go
bsd-2

A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.

go install github.com/ddddddO/packemon/cmd/packemon@latest

packémon is a TUI tool for network packet manipulation and monitoring. It allows users to generate custom packets and observe network traffic on specified interfaces, supporting various protocols like Ethernet, ARP, IPv4, TCP, UDP and DNS for monitoring.

 

The tool offers two main modes: a generator for crafting and sending packets, and monitoring for real-time packet inspection. It provides a TUI interface for detailed packet analysis and supports remote packet monitoring through a browser-based interface.

 

This tool is ideal for network administrators, security professionals and curious hobbyists who want to explore network behavior, test configurations, or troubleshoot issues. It's can be a powerful alternative to traditional command-line tools, offering visual packet crafting and analysis in one package.

