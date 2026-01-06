Fast TUI for searching, inspecting, and queueing pacman/AUR packages.

pacsea is a TUI tool for browsing Arch Linux / AUR packages, it lets you search and install packages from official repositories and AUR (Arch User Repositories).

Key features include unified search across repos and AUR, plus optional fuzzy matching. When you want to install multiple packages, it queues them and allows you to install packages after confirmation. You can also run AUR security scans before installing packages, as pacsea can use multiple scanning tools like ClamAV, Trivy and ShellCheck with a detailed summary shown after the scan. It also has a news feed which displays Arch news, announcements, advisories and update notes.

This tool also has distro-aware mirror and update helpers, the ability to view AUR community comments, can filter, bookmark and mark news as read, has keyboard bindings, viewing recent searches and has an installed-only mode for reviewing only installed tools for safe removals and downgrades.

Ideal for Arch Linux power users, system administrators and those who maintain Arch based machines, pacsea works best for anyone who frequently searches for AUR packages and wants a convenient TUI for package management.